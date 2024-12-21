Make meditation a part of life: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon people to make mediation a part of their lives, saying it is a powerful way to bring peace and harmony to one's life.

In a post on X to mark the World Meditation Day, he said apps and guided videos can be valuable tools to help incorporate meditation into daily routines in the age of technology.

"Today, on World Meditation Day, I call upon everyone to make meditation a part of their daily lives and experience its transformative potential. Meditation is a powerful way to bring peace and harmony to one's life, as well as to our society and planet," Modi said.

To raise awareness about meditation and its benefits, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed December 21 as World Meditation Day, recalling the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, according to its website.

The General Assembly also acknowledged the link between yoga and meditation as complementary approaches to health and well-being, it added.