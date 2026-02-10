Make Mumbai-Pune Expressway smart, not 'corrupt': Cong leader Gadgil

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and architect Anant Gadgil has said the Maharashtra government should make the Mumbai-Pune expressway a "smart" corridor for the public and not a "corrupt" one.

In a statement, Gadgil criticised the state government over the poor management of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, following a major traffic disruption caused by a gas tanker accident last week.

The tanker overturned near the Adoshi tunnel, blocking traffic on the expressway for nearly 30 hours.

Even five days after the incident, traffic on the expressway has not fully returned to normal, Gadgil claimed.

"Forget advertising smart cities, the government should at least make the expressway smart, and not corrupt," the Congress spokesperson said, taking a sarcastic dig at the ruling alliance's development claims.

He demanded clarity on whether the responsibility during such emergencies lies with the state government or the private toll operator.

Heavy vehicles flouting lane rules and inconsistent speed limit signage on the expressway are causing accidents, congestion and fines, Gadgil said, alleging that traffic police are rarely seen at congestion points.

He also said that small police outposts set up every two to three km in the ghat section, following his intervention as a member of the legislative council, have now completely disappeared. PTI MR GK