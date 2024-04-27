Make Narendra Modi PM for third term to rid country of terrorism and Naxalism, says Shah

Porbandar, Apr 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged people to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third term to rid the country of terrorism, Naxalism and poverty, and to make India the third largest economy in the world.

Advertisment

In the last 10 years, PM Modi took several tough decisions without caring for the vote bank, he said as he cited the scrapping of Article 370 and construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a public rally to drum up support for Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Porbandar constituency in Gujarat, Shah also said that after two phases of polls, it is now clear that people of the country have decided to bring Modi to power once again.

There are 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, of which the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Surat has been elected unopposed.

Advertisment

"I would appeal to you to vote for lotus (BJP's poll symbol) on the remaining 25 seats and make Modi prime minister for a third term. Making him PM for the third term means freedom from terrorism and Naxalism, freedom from poverty, making arrangements to give a platform to the youth so they could go hand in hand with the world and create a great India," the senior BJP leader said.

PM Modi worked to brighten the name of Gujarat on the world map, and gave a new identity to the state that is known for Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, he said.

Attacking Congress, Shah said, "When Article 370 was scrapped, Rahul Gandhi opposed the move saying a river of blood will flow in Kashmir after that. But in the last five years, let alone the river of blood, nobody dared to throw even a stone there. Modi worked to finish terrorism and Naxalism from the country." When Manmohan Singh was the country's prime minister, anyone could enter the country from Pakistan and blow up bombs, he said.

Advertisment

"When Pakistan carried out terrorist attacks in Pulwama and Uri, it forgot that Modi was the prime minister. Within 10 days, Modi carried out surgical and air strikes to finish off terrorists on Pakistan soil. Modi worked to secure the country and make it prosperous," he said.

In 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government's rule (between 2004 and 2014), the country's economy was at 11th position, Shah said.

"PM Modi brought it to the fifth position in just 10 years. And I give you a guarantee, make him the prime minister for the third term and India will become the third largest economy," he said.

Advertisment

After two phases of election, it is now clear that Rahul Gandhi is finished, Shah said.

"In east, west, north, south and central (parts of India) - wherever you go, people across the country welcome the BJP workers by shouting 'Modi-Modi' slogans. People of the country have decided to bring Modi to power once again. The entire country is committed to make Modi prime minister for the third time," he said.

Modi took tough decisions without caring about the vote bank, he said.

Advertisment

Under the UPA government, the Congress left no stone unturned to do injustice to Gujarat, Shah said.

"In 10 years, the BJP government resolved the issue of Narmada dam. Congress party granted only Rs 1.22 lakh crore to Gujarat in 10 years of this rule, while Modi granted Rs 5.55 lakh crore in the last decade," he said.

Shah alleged that the Congress party did not consider anyone except Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi as leaders, and forgot Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Advertisment

"Modi constructed the Statue of Unity (the world's tallest, at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat) to immortalise Sardar Patel's name. The statue was in accordance with the kind of respect that the people of the country have in their hearts for Sardar Patel," he said.

Shah also targeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks that people of Gujarat and Rajasthan have nothing to do with Kashmir over the scrapping of Article 370.

"Kharge saheb, you have crossed 80 years of age and have not been able to understand the country. Every single youth here is ready to sacrifice his life for Kashmir. Shouldn't Article 370 be scrapped? For 70 years, Congress took care of Article 370 like an adopted child for its vote bank politics," he said.

Shah also said that the Modi government made possible the construction of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"For 70 years, Congress kept the issue hanging for vote bank politics. In five years of the second term, we won the election, laid the foundation, and consecration on January 22," he said.

For 500 years, our God was in a tent at a temporary place. It's Modi who worked to construct his grand temple after 500 years, he said.

Modi also built Kashi Vishwanath Corridor as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had destroyed the temple, Modi said.

He also made the Mahakal corridor, enlivened Badrinath and Kedarnath, and Somnath temple is being built using gold, he said. PTI KA PD NP