Make necessary arrangements in flood-affected areas: Dhami to officials

Dehradun, July 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the state disaster control room on Thursday to take stock of excessive rainfall in the state and directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements in the affected areas.

In view of the rapid flow of flood water in Ganga and other seasonal rivers in Haridwar district, and waterlogging in various areas, the Chief Minister directed the disaster management officers to go to the spot and take care of the arrangements themselves.

Holding a meeting on the flood situation in the state, Dhami asked secretaries of all departments to prepare an action plan related to disaster relief and ensure effective action.

Dhami directed the officers to keep a constant watch on the situation, provide immediate relief to the affected, and ensure that the affected have proper availability of food, shelter and other essential materials.

Apart from food and drinking water, he also asked for an adequate arrangement of milk to be provided to children. Food items should also be sent by helicopter if required, he added.

Giving directions for early pumping out of water from waterlogged areas, the Chief Minister also asked officials to make necessary arrangements to prevent water-borne diseases.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami said that he has asked the disaster management secretary to go to Haridwar and take all the arrangements in his hands.

He said that there are sufficient funds for disaster relief work and there will be no shortage of resources.

Dhami also said that he has spoken to the Army regarding possible cooperation, and that he was assured of all possible help if needed.

Apart from Haridwar city, various areas of Laksar, Bhagwanpur and Roorkee were inundated after the rains. In Roorkee, patrolling was increased in the surrounding areas in view of the increase in the water level of Solani river on Wednesday evening.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army have also been deployed in sensitive areas of Haridwar district.

Many roads, including national highways, have been closed due to landslides in the mountains.

Rishikesh-Rudraprayag National Highway is closed due to debris at Bhatwadisain, Tilwara, Munikatiyar and Sonprayag while Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway is blocked at Pipalkoti and Kanchanmala. PTI DPT SKY