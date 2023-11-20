Make Palghar malnutrition-free in 5 years, Guv Bais tells officials

Palghar, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday asked the Palghar administration to take concerted efforts to make the district malnutrition-free in the next five years.

Addressing a 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' event, Bais said it was unfortunate the issue of malnutrition had been prevailing for so many years in an area just 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, the country's financial capital.

"It is heartbreaking for any parent to see children suffering. We cannot turn a blind eye to this. I want the administration to take all efforts to make the district malnutrition-free in five years," he said.

Bais said people had come forward in large numbers to support the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, also called the 'Ni-kshay Mitra' initiative, and they would do so for efforts to eradicate malnutrition as well.

"To achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047, its is extremely important that we improve the standard of living of our tribal brothers and sisters. I want to assure you the Union and Maharashtra governments are working together to educate, empower and teach skills to tribals," he said.

Hailing the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', which would traverse 2.55 lakh gram panchayats and more than 3,600 urban bodues till January 26, Bais said it was the first time such an initiative was being taken to see if benefits of welfare schemes are reaching the intended persons.

Asking elected representatives to look in to the issue of tribals, the governor directed officials to ensure they get forest rights as per the law.

While addressing the event, Bais also said he found a lack of enthusiasm among the crowd, adding that many were indifferent despite a variety of welfare schemes started by the government. PTI COR BNM BNM