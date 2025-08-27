Make parents' nod mandatory before marriage: Haryana BJP MLA

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) Haryana BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam on Tuesday called for a law that mandates parental permission before marriage.

This is necessary, keeping in view the present situation, the Safidon MLA said.

"Boys and girls run away … There have been cases where parents are forced to commit suicide later. My request to the government is to make such a law where permission of parents is mandatory for boys and girls before marriage," he said during the Zero Hour in Haryana Assembly.

Gautam was a member of the JJP before switching over to BJP ahead of 2024 Assembly Polls.

He also raised the issue of land collector rates, saying there was a big gap between these rates and the market rates at some places.

"Wherever there is a big gap, that should be rectified, it will also help stop corruption," the ruling BJP MLA said.

As his allotted time to speak during the Zero Hour got over, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan asked him to take his seat.

However, when Gautam insisted on carrying on, he was stopped by the Speaker.

"If you want to speak anything beyond this, then you give a notice and whatever needs to be done, I will act accordingly," Kalyan said. PTI SUN VN VN