Make registration of drones compulsory to check its use in drugs smuggling: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make registration of drones compulsory, saying unmanned aerial vehicles were being used for cross-border smuggling of weapons and heroin.

Taking part in a virtual meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' chaired by Shah, Mann also suggested that anti-drone technology or jammers be installed along the international border with Pakistan to check the smuggling in of drugs and weapons.

A state-of-the-art regional drone forensic lab may be set up in Punjab, preferably in Amritsar, in order to trace the origin, destination and route maps of drones, he added.

The chief minister apprised the Union minister of his government's action against drugs and smugglers and said Punjab is the first state to constitute a special task force to effectively implement laws against drug trafficking, apprehend traffickers and disrupt the supply chain.

He said his government has adopted a three-pronged strategy of enforcement-de addiction-prevention (EDP) against the menace of drugs. It comprises the enforcement of laws against drug trafficking, de-addiction of victims of drug abuse and prevention through the protection of vulnerable sections, students, youths and the general public, according to an official statement.

Mann said his government has allotted a plot measuring 2,000 square yards to the Narcotics Control Bureau and approved 2.50 acres of land in Amritsar for the construction of a regional office, zonal residential centre and a dedicated narco-forensic science laboratory.

The Punjab chief minister also sought access to the customs database so that suspected containers coming from other countries are scrutinised.

He also batted for the reduction of the commercial quantity of heroin from the existing 250 grams to 25 grams to check peddling at the intermediate level.

The Union government must liberally allocate funds to states and Union territories for capacity building of the Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Mann said, adding that this will help states wipe out the menace of drugs.

He said around 1,000 kg of heroin, 56 hand grenades, 126 pistols and revolvers, 11 AK-47 and other rifles and 9.5 kg of RDX have been seized from drone-based deliveries till May 16 this year.

After assuming charge of the office, his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and from April 1, 2022, till July 13, 2023, 16,554 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 22,349 smugglers have been arrested, the chief minister added.

He said properties valuing Rs 26.72 crore have been attached.