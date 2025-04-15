Make Shivaji memorial at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai: BJP MP

Pune, Apr 15 (PTI) BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale has said a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj must be constructed at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, instead of the one proposed in the Arabian Sea, after shifting the governor's residence "elsewhere".

Raj Bhavan, located at the tip of the Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, spans 20 hectares (49 acres) and is the official residence of the Maharashtra governor.

Speaking to reporters in Satara on Monday, Bhosale, a descendant of the Maratha king, said the 40-acre plot is ideal for the memorial of Shivaji Maharaj and could help avoid ecological challenges linked to building it offshore.

"Raj Bhavan can be shifted elsewhere. The site is perfect, expansive and surrounded by the sea on three sides. If the mayor's bungalow (in Mumbai) can be converted into a memorial (for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray), why not this?" the Satara MP asked.