Make sure travel agents do not misuse Emergency Quota: Railway Ministry tells zonal officers

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Any request received from travel agents for seat or berth reservations in trains under Emergency Quota shall not be entertained, the Railway Ministry told the zonal officers concerned after it received instances of its misuse.

“Instances of attempt to get the accommodation released out of Emergency Quota unauthorisedly have been brought to the notice of this office,” the ministry said in a written communication to principal chief commercial managers of all 17 railway zones.

The ministry had issued detailed guidelines in 2011 for streamlining the procedure for release of accommodation (seats, berths in trains) out of Emergency Quota, and whenever it receives complaints regarding its misuse, it reiterates the important points for officers concerned to follow.

“The existing guideline regarding the allotment of Emergency Quota issued from time to time should be followed in true spirit,” the Ministry said.

It added, “The written requests for release of berths/seats out of Emergency Quota must be signed by a Gazetted Officer.” According to the ministry, after receiving a request for release of accommodation out of Emergency Quota, the signatory should be asked to mention his/her name, designation, telephone number/mobile number, and mobile number of any one of the passengers.

It has further advised that every officer/section/federation will maintain a register containing the details of application for Emergency Quota, in which all such requests shall be diarised indicating all the journey details and also the source from whom the request has been received.

“The diary number of the request entered in the register shall also be indicated on the requests for Emergency Quota,” the circular said, adding that it would be the responsibility of the person forwarding or signing the requisition to ensure the credentials of the party travelling.

Cautioning the officials to refrain from inappropriate requisitions, the ministry said, “Requests for release of berth out of Emergency Quota received from the travel agents shall not be entertained.” The ministry has also suggested periodic inspection of the PRS (passenger reservation system) centres by officers to check illegal activities and prevent the nexus between touts and officials working in the reservation offices.

“With a view to prevent the malpractices, reservation requests received from various quarters should be checked from time to time and in cases where there is doubt about the genuineness of the requests/letter, the position may be checked up by speaking to the persons concerned on phone for ensuring the genuineness of the requisition,” the circular said.

It added, “The requisition slip with overwriting/cutting and remarks such as 'V. V. IMPT', 'MUST', or 'ADJUST' must be cross-checked with the forwarding reference authority.” The ministry has also urged the officials concerned to keep a record of all the requisition slips for three months from the date of journey.

"In no case any officer should give the blank signed requisition forms to his personal staff for release of berth out of Emergency Quota," it said.