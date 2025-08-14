Make-up artist dies after assault by wife’s lover, another man in Mumbai; two held

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old make-up artist working in the film industry died after he was allegedly brutally assaulted by his wife’s lover and another man in a Mumbai suburb, police said on Thursday.

The victim’s wife and a man have been arrested in connection with the murder, and efforts are being made to track down the third accused, an official said.

The Aarey Colony police in the Goregaon East area learnt on July 19 that one Bharat Ahire was admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Malad after sustaining injuries in a bike accident, the official said.

When police reached the hospital and inquired with Ahire, he also attributed his injuries to a motorcycle accident.

However, police subsequently got the information that Ahire was severely beaten by two men in the presence of his wife, Rajashree (35), on July 12.

The twist prompted the police to launch an investigation and speak to the Ahire couple’s two daughters, who also confirmed that their father was brutally thrashed at Aarey Colony, where the family lives.

Soon, police uncovered that Rajashree had an extramarital affair with one Chandrashekhar Padyachi, a resident of the same locality. The official said the couple used to fight over Rajashree’s relationship with Padyachi.

To get rid of her husband, Rajashree allegedly hatched a conspiracy with Padyachi, the official said. Padyachi and his accomplice Ranga brutally beat up the make-up artist on July 12 in his wife’s presence, he said.

After a crowd gathered, the accused left the spot. However, Rajashree took Ahire to their home instead of rushing him to a hospital. When his condition deteriorated at home, his daughters informed a relative. Ahire was then taken to a hospital, the official said.

During treatment, Ahire succumbed to his injuries on August 5, the official said.

Following Ahire’s death, police registered a murder case against Rajashree, her boyfriend Padyachi and Ranga, he said.

The police on Wednesday arrested Rajashree and a male accused. A search is underway for the other accused, the official said. PTI DC NR