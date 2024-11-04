Making arrangements to provide Rs 1,000 to Delhi women soon, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that he was making arrangements to soon provide Rs 1,000 as monthly honorarium to women in Delhi.

In its 2024-25 budget, the Delhi government had announced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana for providing Rs 1,000 per month to all women aged above 18.

Kejriwal said, "I am doing that work very soon in which Rs 1,000 will be deposited in your bank accounts." The former chief minister, who undertook a 'padyatra' in north Delhi's Model Town area, also defended his schemes to provide free electricity and water while accusing the BJP of "stealing" public money.

"The BJP says Kejriwal is wasting money by giving free electricity, water, or Rs 1,000 (to women) but at least I am spending the money on the people and not stealing it from them like you (BJP) are," he said.

Hitting out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the AAP supremo said, "The lieutenant governor was running the government in the city for six months when I was in jail. Why did he not run the government in such a way that people would have said that they wanted the lieutenant governor and not Kejriwal?" Urging the people not to vote for the BJP, he reiterated his claim that the saffron party would stop all the free facilities the AAP government had been providing for 10 years.

AAP leaders are undertaking 'padyatras (foot marches)' in different assembly segments in the run-up to the polls, due in February next year. PTI MHS SZM