Making country better is in citizens' own interest: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that building and improving one's own country is the responsibility of all citizens, and doing so ultimately protects their own interests.

"To build our country and make it better is our duty, and in doing so we protect our own interests. A country that performs well is secure and respected across the world," he said at a book release function in Nagpur.

Referring to the origins of the RSS, Bhagwat said that Dr Keshav Hedgewar founded the organisation in Nagpur because the city already had the spirit of selfless service and social awareness.

"Although there were people across the country who took pride in Hindutva and called for unity among Hindus, I feel an organisation like the RSS could take shape only in Nagpur. The spirit of sacrifice and social commitment was already present here, which helped Dr Hedgewar start the Sangh," he said.

The RSS works for the entire country and Hindu society, he said, adding that Nagpur holds a special place for its volunteers but it does not claim any special status.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj began his efforts for gaining `Swarajya' (self-rule or independent state) not for personal gains but for "God, religion and the nation", Bhagwat said.

"When Shivaji Maharaj started the formation of Swarajya, he gathered his friends not for himself but for a greater cause. His spirit of unity gave strength to the people. As long as his ideals inspired society, the history of that period reflected progress and growth," the RSS chief said.

Shivaji Maharaj's approach influenced rulers and freedom fighters across the country and even inspired the 1857 rebellion, he said.

The British systematically tried to destroy inspirational Indian symbols that had united people and strengthened the spirit of resistance, he said, adding, "We need to learn from our past, from how people struggled selflessly for the good of society." "Our history has enough power to make India a land of peace and prosperity that contributes to the world," Bhagwat said. PTI CLS ND KRK