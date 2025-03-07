Making Delhi green and clean city a priority: L-G Saxena

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the Amrut Biodiversity Park here on Friday and said that providing a greener and cleaner city to the people will be his priority.

After inaugurating the park, he said that around a year-and-a-half ago, the place was in a terrible state, full of dirt and neglect. "It was cleaned up, and today it has been transformed into a beautiful park." "We aim to provide the people of Delhi with a clean and refreshing environment while also increasing green spaces in the city. We are also considering setting up a small café in the park where joggers and visitors can take a break and relax," Saxena said.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a cleaner and greener Delhi, "we are working hard towards this goal with several new projects already in progress", he said.

"To help with water conservation and attract birds, we have created several depression areas within the park to store rain and floodwater. Additionally, around 20,000 different plants have been planted, which will further enhance the beauty of the park in the coming years." Speaking about the cleaning of the Yamuna, the L-G said it was progressing at full speed. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers are continuously monitoring the work being carried out in mission mode, he added. PTI SHB SHB NSD NSD