Making education, health services accessible to all vital for country's overall development: Prez

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said institutions active in the field of education and health should move forward with the spirit of cooperation in overall nation-building.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust here, she said that good education opens the doors of progress and good health keeps a person active in life.

"For this, the institutions will have to pay special attention to rural education and medical facilities for the people of rural areas," she stressed.

The President said that making education and health services accessible to all is essential for the overall development of Telangana and the country. She said that today, India holds an important place in the world's knowledge economy. IT companies located in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, and the talented IT professionals of the state, have made a huge contribution to the reputation of India, she said.

"Our IT professionals are praised all over the world. Students pursuing their education in Hyderabad have made their mark in all professions, including engineering. Educational institutions have made a remarkable contribution to this success," Murmu said.

The President urged the MNR Educational Trust to take continuous efforts for the educational development and health welfare of people from deprived sections. She said that they should contribute more towards women empowerment by paying special attention to their education and health. Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare D Anasuya was among the dignitaries present.