Making EU-India partnership defining force for world will be my priority: Ambassador Delphin

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Newly-appointed envoy of European Union Herve Delphin on Monday said making the EU-India strategic partnership a defining force for the world of today and tomorrow will be his key focus.

Delphin said the EU's partnership with India is one of the most significant relationships developed by the grouping on the global stage.

The EU ambassador to India made the remarks after presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at an official ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The envoy said boosting economic opportunities, ensuring resilient supply chains and promoting faster green and digital transition will be the focus of his efforts in India.

"It is an honour for me to represent the EU in India and contribute to make EU-India a defining force for the world of today and tomorrow," Delphin added.

The ambassador said the EU and India are trusted partners and friends, with strong bilateral cooperation.

"Over the years, our strategic ties have both broadened and deepened based on shared goals and interests -- on trade, trusted technology, security, green and clean energy technologies, sustainability, security and defence and more," he said.

"We have an ambitious agenda to bring this partnership to a new level. My mission is to contribute to turn this into a reality for the mutual benefit of Europe, India, our companies and our people," Delphin said.

The EU is India's second-largest trading partner, accounting for Euro 120 billion worth of trade in goods in 2022 or 10.8 per cent of the total Indian trade.

India is the EU's 10th-largest trading partner, accounting for 2 per cent of the grouping's total trade in goods. Trade in services between the EU and India reached more than Euro 45 billion in 2022. The EU as a whole is also one of the largest investors in India.

Emphasising the strong mandate he has received from Brussels to unlock the full potential of the EU-India partnership, Delphin said: "The EU and India have much to gain from each other." "Together, we also have much to offer to the world in order to address the global challenges of our times, be it geopolitical, climate change, environment, sustainable development," he added.

"Our common democratic values and principles are the fertile ground on which this relationship flourishes and we must continue to tend it," the ambassador said.

Currently, India and the EU are negotiating a bilateral free-trade agreement (FTA) and an investment protection pact, besides another one on geographical indications.

These pacts are being considered crucial to unlock the full economic potential of the EU-India relationship.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) initiative recently signed by the EU, France, Germany, Italy, India, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is another major step to expand economic opportunities.

The EU and India have also made significant forward movement in the last few years to deepen their security and defence cooperation, including on counter-terrorism, cyber and maritime security.

The Indo-Pacific region at large and the Indian Ocean in particular are key areas where this cooperation can be brought to bear, according to the EU.

With a career spanning 30 years with the EU, Delphin is a specialist in foreign policy and international relations.

Prior to his posting in India, he was heading policy planning at the European Diplomatic Service, EEAS, where he also served as the acting director of strategic communications and foresight.

A French national, he was awarded the title of "Knight of the Legion of Honour" (Légion d'Honneur), the highest French National Order, in 2014. PTI MPB RC