Making govt recruitment challenging in today's environment: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) Recruitment drives to fill up vacancies in government departments are a big challenge in the present circumstances as some people either try to finds errors in the process or move court against them, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday.

Soren was speaking at the state secretariat after handing over recruitment letters to 66 veterinary doctors who have been appointed by the Animal Husbandry Department. With this, the total number of veterinary doctors working under the department rose to 561 as against the sanctioned strength of 775.

"Recruitment is a big challenge in today's environment. Some gangs are active in such a way that they keep trying to defame the government by finding errors in the examination process or moving court," Soren said, addressing the newly-recruited doctors.

"To stop this practice and conduct free and fair examinations, we brought a law in which if any error is found at any stage, the officer concerned will go to jail," he added.

Soren said recruitment is going on everywhere, whether in the public or the private sector, in the state.

"We recruited teachers, engineers, veterinary doctors, panchayat secretaries, clerks and education officers. Many more recruitment will be done in the coming days," he said.

Speaking at the function, Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh said the state government will soon set up a veterinary university and an animal hospital.

The government is also planning to introduce insurance for livestock, and mobile ambulance services, he said.

He said 236 animal ambulances will be deployed with the aim to provide one ambulance to each block of the state.

"The chief minister will soon lay foundation stone for the animal hospital," he said.