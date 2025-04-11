Making Haryana drug-free key to realise PM's 'Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat' vision: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said making the state drug-free is a part of the commitment to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat, Sashakt Bharat".

To achieve this, the youth, parents and social organisations must come together and fight against drug abuse alongside the government, Saini told a gathering after flagging off the 'Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' from the sports complex in Faridabad.

"The Cyclothon 2.0 is moving forward with this very goal in mind -- to protect every household and family from the menace of drugs and make the entire state drug-free," Saini said.

The cyclothon is progressing with a meaningful message, and the enthusiasm among the youth in every village and city is a clear proof that this campaign is playing a significant role in spreading awareness about staying away from drugs, the chief minister said.

"A similar cyclothon was organised for 25 days across the state in 2023. Encouraged by its overwhelming success, Cyclothon 2.0 is now being held," an official quoted Saini as saying.

"As we move forward with the resolution of 'Viksit Haryana -- Viksit Bharat', we must confront every situation that holds the society back. Substance abuse leads our youth towards darkness. To eliminate this darkness, the government has launched this awareness campaign," the chief minister said.

Cyclothon 2.0 is being organised from April 5 to April 27. It commenced from Hisar and will conclude in Sirsa on April 27.

Since April 5, the cyclothon has passed through Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Narnaul, Rewari and Palwal before reaching Faridabad on Friday.

Thousands of people from across the state have registered for the anti-drug campaign to help spread its message, Saini said.

"The cyclothon reflects our collective resolve to fight the menace of drugs with wisdom, unity and awareness," he added.

Saini also administered an oath to the youth, urging them to pledge that they would never indulge in any form of substance abuse and motivate others to stay away from drugs.

Retired weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in Sydney in 2000, and Arjuna awardee para-athlete Pranav Surma participated in the cyclothon to motivate the cyclists. PTI SUN ARI