Making India developed by 2047 is a 'Modi guarantee': CM Adityanath

Azamgarh/Varanasi (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Making India a developed nation by 2047 and ensuring the security, well-being and prosperity of all states within it is a "Modi guarantee", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programmes organised in Azamgarh and Varanasi, the chief minister said people should resolve to make India the " biggest power in the world".

"For this, terrorism, Naxalism, casteism and corruption will have to be ended," he said.

"To make India a developed nation by 2047, while ensuring the security, well-being and prosperity of all states within the country is a 'Modi guarantee'. This is a guarantee of 100 per cent implementation," Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Referring to the previous governments, he said, "Earlier benefits of the schemes did not reach. There was corruption in the schemes which Prime Minister Modi ended. This is Modi's guarantee and to take this resolution forward, 'Vikist Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is being organised in every gram sabha of the state." "The objective of' Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is for people who have benefited from the government's schemes to tell about their experiences through 'Meri Kahani Meri Jubani'. For those who have not benefited from the schemes till now, separate counters have been set up where they can register themselves for the schemes," he said.

"Registration is going on at a fast pace here. When the benefits of schemes are extended to the public without any discrimination, the government's resolve behind it is clearly visible," he added.

In the future, Adityanath said, 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' will be taken out in every village so that everyone gets the benefits of the schemes.

Stalls related to government schemes are being put up, forms for schemes are being distributed and health fairs are being organised as part of the yatra, he said. PTI SAB SKY SKY