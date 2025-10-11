Making India self-reliant is our national priority: President Murmu

Ahmedabad, Oct 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday called upon youths to play an active role in promoting Made-in-India products with the spirit of ‘Rashtra Pratham’ (nation first), stressing that making the country self-reliant, or ‘Atmanirbhar’, is a national priority.

She was addressing the 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith, a deemed university founded by Mahatma Gandhi, on Ashram Road here.

In her address to faculty members and 713 students who were conferred degrees, Murmu said Mahatma Gandhi himself served as the chancellor of this institution from its establishment in October 1920 till his death in January 1948.

She urged the passing-out students to pledge to make India a developed country and help it achieve a leading position in the international community.

“Making India self-reliant is our national priority. All of you have to play an active role in the 'Swadeshi' campaign and promote Made-in-India products with the spirit of ‘Rashtra Pratham’,” said the President.

Referring to the university’s motto, “Knowledge is what liberates us”, Murmu told the students that one should not acquire education with the sole purpose of earning a livelihood.

“Education is a life-long process. I hope that keeping in mind the development of your personality, progress of society and the welfare of the countrymen, you will continue to give importance to acquiring knowledge,” she said.

The President told the students that since the country and society also contribute to their education, they can repay this debt by serving society.

“I am confident that you will work for the underprivileged sections of society,” she said.

In her address, Murmu lauded Gujarat and its people for their entrepreneurial spirit.

“Gujarat has always been known for self-employment. Entrepreneurs from Gujarat left their mark not only in India but also in the world. A large number of Gujaratis are among the successful non-resident Indians abroad. I urge you all to move forward with the same global outlook that has been the hallmark of Gujarat,” she said.

The culture of encouraging self-employment and self-reliance in Gujarat needs to be spread across the country. “I am confident that all the students of the university will definitely become the carriers of this culture of self-reliance,” she added.

With this event, Murmu wrapped up her three-day visit to the state.

Earlier during the day, she offered prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka town.

On Friday, Murmu enjoyed a lion safari at the Gir National Park in Junagadh and interacted with the Siddi tribal community at Sasan. Before that, she offered prayers at the revered Somnath temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, in Gir Somnath district.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, who is the chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present at the convocation ceremony.