Making India skill capital, reform in judiciary among suggestions to make country developed by 2047: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) From making India the "skill capital" of the world to judicial reforms, citizens gave a range of suggestions on how to make India a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

"'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people," Modi said addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day.

"Suggestions have been collected from citizens, and crores of people gave suggestions for Developed India 2047. The dreams of every citizen and their confidence is reflected in those suggestions," the prime minister said.

"I was very happy to see these suggestions... Some people gave the suggestion of making India the 'skill capital' of the world, some suggested making it a global hub of manufacturing.

"Some people expressed concern over delay in justice, and they said there is a requirement for judicial reform," he said.

Making India, universities global, having a 'global media', churning out skilled youths, making them the first preference for the world, and making India self-reliant in every aspect were among the several suggestions given by the people.

"Some even suggested India should have a space station, some said traditional Indian medicine should be promoted and India should be developed as a wellness hub, while some people said India should become the third biggest economy soon," Modi said.

People also suggested promoting coarse grains, strengthening small farmers, and reforms at the grassroots level administration to make India a developed nation by 2047, the centenary year of its Independence.

"Some people said there should not be anymore delay, India should become world's third largest economy as soon as possible," Modi said.

He also said citizens' confidence in making these suggestions bolsters the government's confidence.

"This trust that the people have is not a matter of intellectual debate... This trust comes out of experience.

"When it is said from the Red Fort that 18,000 villages will be electrified, and it is executed, the trust increases," he said.