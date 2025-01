Making me governor would be like 'locking' my mouth, says Bhujbal

Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said making him governor of some state would be "like putting a lock on my mouth" and asserted his job was to fight for the rights of the poor and deprived segments of society.

Bhujbal, who has publicly voiced his discontent at not being made a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, was responding to a question during an interview at a programme organized by an educational institute here.

"Offering me the post of governor is like putting a lock on my mouth. What would I do as governor? My job is to fight for the rights of the poor and deprived classes. Will I be able to continue that fight after becoming governor?" he said.

Bhujbal clarified he was not disrespecting the post of governor, adding that taking up a gubernatorial assignment would prevent him from working for the rights and reservations of OBCs and other marginalized communities.

When asked how he plans to uphold the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology while aligning with the BJP, he said the ideology has now been widely embraced.

"In the Shinde-led government (between June 2022 and November 2024), even before Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti (in July 2023), I had requested (then deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis to install portraits of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule in Mantralaya. He acted on it immediately. The (Phule) memorial project at Bhide Wada also materialized," Bhujbal pointed out.

"If people listen to me and fulfil my demands, I have no issues working with them (BJP). If they support OBCs and follow the path shown by Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar, why should I have any problem working with them," he questioned. PTI SPK BNM