Making Modi PM again means responding to bullet from Pakistan with cannon shell: Amit Shah

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said making Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time would mean responding to every bullet fired from Pakistan with a cannon shell.

Advertisment

Shah was speaking at a campaign rally in Jalna Lok Sabha constituency in central Maharashtra for Union minister and BJP candidate Raosaheb Danve.

"Making Narendra Modi PM for the third time means responding to every bullet from Pakistan with a cannon shell," he said.

In the BJP-led NDA, it is decided who would be the prime minister after the elections, but in the opposition's INDIA bloc, decision was yet to be taken on the issue, the senior BJP leader said.

Advertisment

Shah also alleged that if there was anyone who takes forward Pakistan's agenda, it was the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress.

"PM Modi undertakes surgical and air strikes (against Pakistan), but Rahul Gandhi questions them. Modi ended Naxalism, but Rahul raises questions over it," the Union home minister said.

Coming down heavily on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Shah said Thackeray has allied with a party (Congress) that wants to bring back triple talaq and run the country as per the Sharia law.

"Can this country be run on the basis of Muslim Personal Law? For the sake of some constitutional post, Uddhav is now sitting with such parties," he alleged.

If Congress returned to power, it would "commit a sin by putting the Babri lock on the Ram Temple," the BJP leader said. PTI ND KRK