Making Tamil Nadu the sports capital of the nation is our objective: CM Stalin

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Making Tamil Nadu the sports capital of the nation is a key objective of the state government, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Friday.

In his address at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said his government is working hard to take the state to the first position in all sectors.

Making Tamil Nadu the sports capital of the nation is a key objective like the goal of achieving one trillion dollar economy, he said.

After the DMK regime took over in 2021, several 'historic' sports events including the 44th Chess Olympiad, ATP Challenger tour, Chennai Open Challenger tour, men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and Squash World Cup 2023 were held in Chennai.

The CM listed several sports related initiatives of his government, including setting up Olympic Academies in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and the Nilgiris, mini stadiums in 10 Assembly segments in the first phase, district sports centres in newly carved out districts such as Tenkasi, which provide a boost to the sports infrastructure. A Jallikattu arena (stadium), built at a cost of Rs 62.77 crore will be inaugurated by him on January 24.

In a spirit of brotherhood, sports persons from Manipur were recently trained in Chennai and some of them are taking part in the Khelo India Games.

Expressing happiness about Tamil Nadu hosting for the first time the Khelo India Games, the CM said the state's traditional game of fencing 'Silambam' has been included as a 'demonstration game.' Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar and valourous woman freedom fighter Velu Nachiar are featured in the official logo of the Games and these are a matter of pride. The state government considered sports as one of the growth goals, he noted.

Sports has the prowess to create social harmony and improve self-respect and self-confidence and help ensure the well being of all.

Stalin tasked the State Sports Minister, his son Udhayanidhi, to take the state to new heights --on a global scale-- in sports.

The CM welcomed the about 5,000 participants from various states to the Youth Games.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Dravidian model of governance is all about 'everything for everyone,' an inclusive growth, encompassing all communities, districts and sectors. PTI JSP VGN VGN ROH