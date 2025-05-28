Makkal Needhi Maiam names founder Kamal Haasan as its Rajya Sabha candidate

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam, an ally of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, on Wednesday announced that its president Kamal Haasan will be its nominee for the June 19 biennial election to the Rajya Sabha.
The governing council and administrative committee of the MNM, in a meeting here, passed a resolution naming party chief Haasan as its candidate to the Upper House and formally requested support from allies.
MNM named Haasan as its candidate immediately after DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced allocation of a Rajya Sabha seat to it, following a pact inked with the actor-politician led party before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.