Malabar naval exercise concludes off Australian coast

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The 11-day Malabar naval exercise featuring the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US concluded on Monday.

Advertisment

The 27th edition of the exercise, which took place on the East Coast of Australia, witnessed complex and high intensity drills in air, surface and undersea domains, officials said.

Warships, submarines and aircraft from the Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force and the US Navy participated in the exercise.

The Indian Navy was represented by indigenously built destroyer INS Kolkata, frigate INS Sahyadri and P8I maritime patrol aircraft.

Advertisment

"The sea phase of exercise Malabar witnessed complex and high intensity exercises in air, surface and undersea domains, weapon firings and cross deck helicopter operations," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

It said the joint exercise at sea honed the war-fighting skills and enhanced interoperability between the four navies to undertake advanced maritime operations.

"The seamless integration of air assets also showcased the exceptional coordination and interoperability between the Indian, Australian and US maritime patrol aircraft units," the statement said.

"The exercise not only reaffirmed the ability of the four navies to operate together as an integrated force but also highlighted their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability through collaborative training and mutual understanding," it added. PTI MPB KVK KVK