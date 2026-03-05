Malankara Orthodox Church calls for special prayers over West Asia conflict

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 5 (PTI) The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Thursday called for special prayers in its churches in view of the continuing tensions in West Asia.

The head of the Church, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, urged the faithful to pray for world peace during the Holy Qurbana on March 8.

In a statement, the Catholicos said the world was passing through a dark phase of unrest and uncertainty.

“When those who should create peace find excitement in war, it is the hopes of humanity that are shattered,” he said.

He called upon the faithful to pray for the clouds of unrest to clear and for peace to prevail.

The Catholicos also expressed solidarity with people living in the Gulf region and said that just as people stand united in times of happiness, they should also come together during this difficult phase and pray for peace. PTI TBA SSK