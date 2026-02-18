Malankara Orthodox Church opposes change in bar timings in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 18 (PTI) The LDF government's decision to change the timings of bars in the state has been opposed by the Malankara Orthodox Church which claimed it would destroy an entire generation, especially the youth of Kerala.

On the other hand, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said it was not something new and there was already a government policy in place regarding change in timings from 10 am to midnight from the earlier 11 am to 11 pm.

He said it was not something new as these timings were in force in tourist destinations.

Earlier in the day, advocate Biju Oommen, association secretary of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, criticised the government decision saying that it would destroy a whole generation, especially the youth of the state.

"Does the government want the youth to sleep in the bars? People in the state are apprehensive of what would be the result of allowing bars to remain open so long," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Oommen further contended that the government was "disregarding the tears of mothers for the needs of bar owners" and questioned -- "Is there no other way to fill the state's coffers".

The National Resource Centre for non-communicable diseases -- an initiative of the Alcohol and Drug Information Centre (ADIC)-India -- also came out against the new timings of bars.

In a statement, it condemned the government decision taken "under the pretext of promoting tourism", saying that it was a "regressive and deeply irresponsible policy".

It contended that the government's decision was "a threat to society, public health and the future of the youth".

"It is deeply concerning that the present Kerala government, since its inception, has repeatedly taken steps that appear to promote alcohol availability in the state in various ways that favour the liquor industry, rather than prioritising public health and social welfare.

"Public policy must be guided by evidence, constitutional responsibility, moral accountability and not commercial interests disguised as tourism promotion. We urge the Kerala government to revoke this decision immediately...," Johnson J Edayaranmula, executive director of the National Resource Centre for non-communicable diseases, said in the statement.

Ramakrishnan, meanwhile, claimed it was not a new policy, but a decision taken much earlier by the government.

"In tourist locations, bars are already running from 10 am to midnight in accordance with this policy. Once a general decision is taken, related departments can act in accordance with it at any time," he told reporters.

He also said that he does not believe there is anything wrong with the change in timings.

The LDF convener said that Kerala was a state where the number of tourists was increasing day-by-day and therefore, such facilities were necessary.

If there are any issues regarding it, discussions will be held at the government level and more clarifications will be issued, if required, he said.

Ramakrishnan contended that the decision to change the timings was not taken based on the demands of private bars' associations. PTI HMP KH