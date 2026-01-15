Malappuram Collector issues directives to be followed ahead of ''Maha Magha'' festival

Malappuram(Kerala), Jan 15 (PTI) Malappuram District Collector V R Vinod on Thursday announced a slew of arrangements to be made by the organisers of the 'Maha Magha' festival ahead of its commencement on January 16 and directed them to submit an action plan of the same before that.

The 21-point directive of the Collector made it clear that the temporary bridge on the Bharathapuzha river, on the sandbed where the festival will be held, has to be certified as safe by a competent government agency.

He also directed the festival organisers to provide details of the number of people who would be allowed on the bridge at one time and the systems in place to prevent crowding on it.

Additionally, the Collector also directed that an expert team be present there round the clock to analyse and ensure the safety of the bridge.

A controversy had erupted in Kerala after revenue authorities issued a stop memo halting construction of the temporary bridge in connection with the festival on the river's sandbed near the Nava Mukunda Temple at Thirunavaya.

The festival is being held from January 16 to February 3.

Following that, a meeting was held at the collectorate on Thursday and based on the deliberations, the 21-point directive was issued.

Besides the instructions regarding the use of the bridge, the Collector also directed the organisers to submit an eviction plan for emergency situations, put in place disaster relief measures, ensure smooth vehicular traffic and parking facilities, provide sanitation facility and install CCTV cameras at exit-entry points and other places where crowding might take place.

The Collector further directed that lifeguards should be present to ensure safety of those entering the river to bathe, signboards in English at all important places and proper waste disposal arrangement to prevent dumping of garbage in the Bharathapuzha, among others.

He made it clear that the organisers would be fully responsible for any mishap or issues arising out of non-adherence of the directives.

The 'Maha Magha' festival at the Nava Mukunda Temple is described as the "Kumbh Mela of Kerala".

The organisers contended that the Collector's directives have come two months after receiving letters from the festival organising committee and the Zamorin of Calicut.

They also said that the Revenue Department has not yet revoked the "stop memo" previously issued, nor has official written permission been granted so far to conduct the festival. PTI HMP ADB