Malappuram, Kannur record rise in voters after final electoral roll in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI) As the ECI released the revised electoral roll after the SIR process in Kerala, two districts — Malappuram and Kannur — recorded an increase in the number of voters.

As per the data, the fresh electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 prior to the commencement of the SIR in October last year.

Malappuram, which has the highest electorate in the state, saw its voter count rise from 34,13,174 in October 2025 to 36,15,970 in the final list, registering an increase of 2,02,796 voters.

Kannur also witnessed a rise, with the voter count increasing from 21,13,255 to 21,60,497, adding 47,242 voters.

Among the districts that saw a decline, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest reduction, with 3,21,582 fewer voters in the final roll.

Ernakulam followed with a drop of 1,83,271voters Wayanad has the lowest number of voters in the state at 6,40,947, followed by Idukki with 7,99,254 and Pathanamthitta with 9,74,802 voters.

After Malappuram, the district with the second highest number of voters is Kozhikode with 26,57,478 followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 25,97,478 voters and Kollam with 25,26,325. PTI TBA TBA ROH