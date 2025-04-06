Malappuram remarks: Natesan accuses IUML of portraying him as 'anti-Muslim'

Alappuzha/Kozhikode, Apr 6 (PTI) SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan issued a clarification regarding his remarks on Malappuram on Sunday, stating that he did not say anything against the Muslim community.

He alleged that some leaders of the IUML were "attempting to portray him as anti-Muslim".

The SNDP represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala.

A day after describing Muslim-majority Malappuram as “a separate nation” or “a separate state of certain people,” Natesan reiterated on Sunday that he stood by his statement and would not withdraw even a word.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that members of the backward communities were "being denied social, political, educational, and economic justice in Malappuram", where 56 per cent of the population is Muslim.

The Ezhava leader also accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which had strongly criticised his remarks, of promoting "pseudo-secularism".

Natesan questioned why the IUML, which claims to uphold secularism, had never fielded a non-Muslim candidate in Malappuram, not even in a panchayat election.

Firmly rejecting the IUML's criticism, the SNDP general secretary accused some of its leaders of trying to brand him "as anti-Muslim".

"What did I say against the Muslim community? In my recent speech, I merely stated that there is no social justice in Malappuram. That is the truth,” he claimed.

He also alleged "vested interests and a section of the media" were "selectively amplifying parts of his speech", delivered at Chungathara in Malappuram on Friday.

"I am not against any community. I have not made any hate remarks. It is true that our community does not even have a crematorium in Malappuram. They are living like slaves there," he claimed.

Asked how highlighting the plight of his community members could be considered "anti-Muslim", he insisted that the Ezhava community deserves its rightful share of opportunities.

Earlier in the day, IUML leaders accused Natesan of "trying to please the BJP and attract national attention" through his controversial remarks.

Senior IUML leaders voiced strong objections, including P K Kunhalikutty, M K Muneer, and K P A Majeed.

Speaking to a TV channel, M K Muneer asked, "How are the Muslims of Malappuram posing a threat to Hindus living there?" "There is an agenda to please the BJP. Some people believe they will gain national attention by speaking against Malappuram," he claimed.

Describing Malappuram "as a land of communal harmony", Muneer questioned why the district was being repeatedly targeted.

He also charged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with spreading "negative propaganda" against Malappuram, citing some recent controversial statements made by the left veteran.

"This is a matter that should be dealt with legally," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Kerala unit extended strong support to Vellappally Natesan.

Senior BJP leader K Surendran said there was nothing wrong with Natesan’s statements.

"What he said was true. Democracy cannot flourish where demography follows a specific trend. Secularism won’t thrive either. If this continues, democracy and secularism are in danger in Kerala," he told the media.

However, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan distanced himself from the controversy, stating there is no need to depict Malappuram "as a region dominated by a particular community".

"Humiliating Malappuram or portraying it as a stronghold of any one community and fueling communalism will not help the state in any way," he said.

While addressing a convention of Ezhava community members at Chungathara on Friday, Natesan had said: "I think you (community members) cannot live here expressing your independent opinion. Malappuram is like a separate nation or a separate state for certain people." He further alleged that members of the backward communities in Malappuram "live in constant fear, cannot breathe freely", and are treated merely as "voting machines". PTI LGK SSK ROH