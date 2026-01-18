Malappuram: Woman, two children found dead in pond

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) A woman and her two children were found dead in a pond here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sainaba (45), her son Muhammad Ashique (22), and her daughter Fasila Fathima (18), all residents of Parappur.

According to police, the family had gone to a pond near the Thazhekkattupadi panchayat office in the afternoon to wash clothes.

At around 4 pm, a resident noticed a body floating in the pond, following which people gathered at the spot.

Police said three pairs of sandals and washed clothes were found near the pond.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of two more bodies from the pond, an officer said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

The family frequently visited the pond to wash clothes, and a detailed probe is needed to ascertain the exact cause of death, police added.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examinations, police said. PTI TBA SSK