Malaria cases dropped by 97 pc in MP in last 10 years: Dy CM Shukla

Bhopal, Nov 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Tuesday said the state has achieved 97 per cent reduction in malaria cases in the last 10 years.

"Under India's National Malaria Elimination Programme, we aim to make the country malaria-free by 2030," Shukla, who is also the state Health and Family Welfare Minister, said on the impact of the Elimination of Mosquito-Borne Endemic Diseases (EMBED) initiative.

EMBED is a public-private initiative launched in 2015 by the state government with support from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) and Family Health India (FHI).

Over the last years, the programme has helped the state progress from high malaria transmission (Category 3) to low transmission (Category 1) in the National Malaria Elimination Framework, with over 3,047 villages and slums achieving malaria-free status, a company release said.

Deputy CM Shukla said, "I appreciate the work done by Godrej Consumer Products in supporting this important mission. I'm pleased to share that Madhya Pradesh has achieved a 97 per cent reduction in malaria cases in the past ten years. The success has come through strong partnership between our health department, GCPL and the Family Health Organisation." Reflecting on this journey, Sudhir Sitapati, GCPL's MD and CEO, said, "Reducing malaria by 97 per cent means every second child in Madhya Pradesh, once at risk, is now safe, thanks to the state government's programme." PTI MAS NP