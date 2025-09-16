Malaria, chikungunya, hepatitis cases rise in Mumbai in Jan-Sep 2025; dengue, gastro figures decline

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Mumbai has recorded an increase in malaria, chikungunya and hepatitis cases from January to September 15 this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, the city civic body said on Tuesday.

But dengue, leptospirosis and gastro cases witnessed a decline this year as compared to the last year's figures, the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its Monsoon-Diseases report showed.

The city reported 6,277 cases of malaria from January till September 15 as compared to 5,182 in the same period previous year, 913 cases of hepatitis against 791 in 2024 and 542 cases of chikungunya from 366 last year, it said.

A total of 2,724 dengue cases were reported in the first nine months of this year from 3,435 in the same period of last year, 558 cases of leptospirosis from 628 last year and 5,989 cases of gastro from 6,599 in 2024.

"Between January to September 2025, though there is a rise in cases of malaria and chikungunya cases, between August to September the numbers are decreasing, reflecting a trend similar to that observed in 2024. No rise was observed in waterborne diseases," an official statement said.

The BMC said that during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, its health department undertook several public health awareness initiatives across all wards in the city.

Cleanliness drives were undertaken by the respective staff in all BMC hospitals and maternity homes to ensure the containment of mosquito breeding spots, it added.

From September August 1-15, the civic body inspected 4,74,450 houses in Mumbai and collected 83,228 blood samples, the BMC said, adding that it conducted extensive public awareness advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

Urging citizens to ensure that there is no stagnant water in or around their homes and in the vicinity of their buildings, it also asked to avoid collecting items like old tires, water tanks among others that can accumulate water.

In the advisory, BMC also urged citizens to avoid consuming street food or uncovered eatables to prevent gastro, and to wash hands or use hand sanitizer before eating, to avoid self-medication and consult a medical practitioner in case of fever. PTI SM NP