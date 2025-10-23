Malaria, dengue cases dip in Delhi; domestic breeding checkers' strike continues

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Delhi has recorded 551 malaria cases, 991 dengue cases, and 104 chikungunya infections this year so far, with malaria and dengue showing a decline compared to last year, according to official data.

Chikungunya infections have seen an uptick -- from 83 during the same period in 2024 and 29 in 2023. No deaths have been reported from any of these vector-borne diseases this year.

The number of malaria cases this year has been lower than the 587 recorded during the same period in 2024 but higher than figures for 2023 (346), 2022 (182), and 2021 (138).

Cases increased incrementally from January (9) to October (180), peaking in the post-monsoon months of August (100), September (136), and October (180).

The Central, West, and Shahdara (South) zones reported the highest incidence of malaria cases.

With 991 cases logged until October 18 this year, the count for dengue has seen a sharp decline -- from 2,587 during the same period last year and 4,440 in 2023.

Officials attributed the decline to increased surveillance and anti-larval measures.

The number of chikungunya cases this year -- 104 till mid-October -- has been higher than 83 in 2024 and 29 in 2023.

Most infections were reported between July and September this year, with September alone accounting for 43 cases.

Meanwhile, outside the Civic Centre MCD office, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), including Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC), have been on strike for 25 days, for three key demands.

“First, equal pay; second, medical leave, since we do dangerous work; and third, job security for the family in case a worker dies. These are the three basic demands, but none of them have been fulfilled yet," a protesting worker told PTI.

A nine-member committee was formed to address their grievances, but no conclusion has been reached.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on October 14 that the committee -- chaired by the mayor and including representatives from ruling and opposition parties, as well as MTS employees -- would aim to reach a decision within 24 hours. No resolution has been reported so far.

The striking worker said, “Officials are only asking us to end our protest, but there has been no commitment regarding our demands.” A meeting was held on Wednesday with the central government’s labour department, including the Assistant Labour Commissioner, but the outcome remains unclear, the worker said.

According to him, the management was advised during the meeting to expedite the committee’s proceedings and submit a report within 10 days to the Conciliation Officer.

The unions have refused to call off the strike until the report's recommendations are implemented. MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said, "We held a meeting but could not reach a mutual agreement as we cannot accept all their demands. Another meeting will be held on Friday, and the committee will try its best to resolve the matter."