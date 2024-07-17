Malaria outbreak hits Kerala's Ponnani; health officials sound alert

Malappuram (Kerala), Jul 17 (PTI) An outbreak of malaria has been reported in the Ponnani area of Kerala's Malappuram district, health officials said on Wednesday.

Following the confirmation of three malaria cases in the district, the health department has urged the public to exercise vigilance.

After detecting a case of malaria in Ponnani, health workers conducted a house-to-house survey in the area collecting blood samples, which led to the confirmation of two additional cases.

"This brings the total number of confirmed malaria cases in Ponnani to three," a health department release said.

In response to the outbreak, Ponnani Municipal authorities and health officials have intensified preventive measures in the municipality and surrounding areas.

The municipality has identified areas where the disease has been detected and is concentrating its efforts on those regions, according to the release.

The health department warns that even individuals not displaying symptoms are at risk of contracting the disease.

District Medical Officer Dr R Renuka has requested that anyone who has experienced fever in the past month undergo a blood test at a government hospital.

To control the spread of the disease, fogging, spraying, and other preventive measures have been implemented in the area.

A three-week plan has been prepared to continue these measures, and the DMO cautions that travel to and from areas affected by fever, as well as the arrival of people from those areas, increases the risk of disease transmission, emphasising the need for vigilance among residents.

Mosquito breeding prevention and eradication activities are ongoing in the area, and the health department stresses the importance of using mosquito nets and mosquito repellents in homes.

The department urges individuals displaying symptoms to cooperate with the door-to-door blood testing campaign and undergo blood tests at government hospitals, especially if they have experienced fever within the last month.

Malaria mostly spreads to people through the bites of some infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.