Malaviya's contribution to country's education sector unforgettable: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to scholar and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary and said his incomparable contribution to the country's education sector can never be forgotten.

Malaviya, the founder of the Banaras Hindu University, was born in 1861 and died in 1946.

"Tributes to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji, who remained dedicated to the service of the motherland lifelong, on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote on X in Hindi.

To break the chains of slavery, the PM said, Malaviya played a vital role in awakening national consciousness alongside social reform.

"His incomparable contribution to the country's education sector can never be forgotten," Modi said.

Malaviya, an educationist with a vision and a social reformer, is also remembered for his role in the Indian independence movement.