Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan passes away at 57

Kochi, Feb 9 (PTI) Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan passed away at the age of 57 here on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife Dhanya and daughters Gayatri and Gowri.

Known for his roles in 'Oru Indian Pranayakatha', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Bangalore Days', and several television serials, he made a significant mark in the industry, according to sources.

He was the grandson of renowned Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair and Mohiniyattam exponent Kalamandalam Kalyanikutti Amma.

He was the son of the late C K Vijayan and Mohiniyattam guru Kala Vijayan.