Malayalam actor Baiju tenders public apology

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh, who was arrested recently for allegedly driving his car rashly under the influence of alcohol and hitting a two-wheeler, on Wednesday tendered a public apology over the incident.

In a video message posted on his social media handle, the "Lucifer" actor said just like any other person in society, he was also bound to obey the rules of the country, and he had no special privileges.

The actor said he created the video message because several misunderstandings had arisen regarding the incident, and numerous misleading online reports had surfaced.

He claimed that the accident happened as he had lost control over the car due to a tyre burst.

Baiju also claimed that he was not drunk during the time of the incident and tendered an apology to society.

The actor had been charged under various sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act and released on station bail later.

The passenger on the scooter, who did not suffer serious injuries, did not lodge a complaint with the police. PTI LGK KH