Malayalam actor Joju George threatens film reviewer; says he will proceed legally

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor-director Joju George has landed in trouble for allegedly threatening a film reviewer over a Facebook post criticising his directorial debut "Pani", which hit theatres recently.

The purported phone conversation between George and the reviewer, a research student here, has gone viral on social media platforms following which the actor came up with an explanation justifying his act.

In the conversation, George could be heard angrily speaking to Adarsh H S and challenging the latter to meet him directly if he had guts.

The reviewer is also heard giving a tit-for-tat reply to the "Joseph" actor asking why should he be scared of him.

During the phone conversation, Adarsh could also be heard reiterating his criticism about a rape scene in the film "Pani".

Later, the reviewer put up a Facebook post alleging that the actor-director had threatened him and shared the audio clip of the conversation between them on social media platforms.

After the issue triggered a row, George came out with a clarification claiming that he has not intimidated anyone. He accused Adarsh of deliberately sharing negative review about the film on many social media groups.

In a Facebook live, the actor further alleged that the reviewer had revealed significant plot points in the movie through his review and wrote on many platforms not to watch the film.

"I will proceed with this legally," the actor added.

In the wake of Joju George's clarification, Adarsh told the media on Saturday that if the actor lodges a legal complaint, he too will follow suit, with evidence, that the actor threatened him.