Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (PTI) Legendary actor R Madhavan Nair, popularly known as Madhu who has portrayed several iconic characters in Malayalam cinema in his six decade-long career, turned 90 on Saturday.

A multiple award winner and a Padma Shree awardee, Madhu did hero as well as character roles in nearly 500 movies and directed and produced a handful of films.

The thespian is now leading a retired life at his house here with his only daughter Uma.

Sources close to him said there would be no formal celebrations to mark his 90th birthday as the actor prefers to lead a quiet life.

Born on September 23, 1933 in the state capital, Madhavan Nair began his career as a lecturer in a college in nearby Nagercoil after completing his post-graduation in Hindi from Banaras Hindu University.

He later quit his teaching career to join the National School of Drama in New Delhi which paved the way for the moulding of one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema.

He began his acting career through the film "Ninamaninja Kalpadukal" released in the year 1963 and since then he had been an integral part of Malayalam cinema.

Even amidst the immense popularity of iconic actors Sathyan and Prem Nazir, audiences gave a special place for Madhu in their hearts.

The evergreen role of Pareekutty in legendary movie "Chemmeen", the first south Indian film to win the President's gold medal for the best film, and that of Vishwam in the National Award-winning movie "Swayamvaram" placed Madhu among the legendary actors of Malayalam.

Though he predominantly acted in Malayalam films, he also tried his luck in Bollywood as well and co-starred with 'Big B' Amitabh Bachchan in the movie "Saat Hindustani".

A five-time state award winner, Madhu was bestowed with the J C Daniel Award, the highest film award in Kerala, by the state government.

The actor was conferred with Padma Shree in the year 2013.

People from various walks of life wished the veteran a happy birthday on the occasion.

"Happy Birthday my Superstar," said superstar Mammootty on his Facebook page, extending birthday greetings to Madhu.

Top actor Mohanlal also wished him on the occasion through his social media handle and shared a photo of him with the veteran.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan visited the actor at his house to extend greetings.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan also wished Madhu on the occasion of his 90th birthday. PTI LGK SS