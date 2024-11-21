Malayalam actor Meghanadhan dies at 60

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 21 (PTI) Noted Malayalam film and serial actor Meghanadhan, known for his villainous roles, passed away at a hospital here in the early hours of Thursday, according to film industry sources.

Advertisment

He was 60.

He died at 2 am while undergoing treatment for respiratory-related ailments, they said.

Meghanadhan was the son of the renowned actor Balan K Nair.

Advertisment

He appeared in over 50 films, including notable works such as Chamayam, Chenkol, and Ee Puzhayum Kadannu.

Meghanadhan began his acting career in 1983 with the film Astram, directed by P N Menon.

He gained prominence by portraying villainous roles in Malayalam cinema. PTI TGB ROH