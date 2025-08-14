Malayalam actor Minu Muneer under TN's police gaze

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI) Malayalam actor Minu Muneer is being questioned in connection with an incident of alleged sexual molestation of a girl here in 2014, police said.

Allegedly, Munner brought a 16-year-old daughter of a distant relative from Kerala in 2014 to Chennai's Anna Nagar area in order to facilitate the minor's acting career and both of them had stayed in a hotel.

She introduced four men to the girl and they allegedly sexually harassed the 16-year old and allegedly, Minu Munner abetted the crime, according to the complaint.

While the girl walked out of the room opposing the sexual harassment, she had recently confided the incident, which happened over 10 years ago, to her parents, who lodged a complaint with the police.

Subsequently, Tirumangalam (in Chennai city) All Women Police Station took up investigation and questioned Minu Muneer in Kerala. According to a police official, "the questioning is yet to be completed." PTI VGN VGN ROH