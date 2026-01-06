Malayalam actor Punnapra Appachan dies at 77

Kochi, Jan 6 (PTI) Malayalam film actor Punnapra Appachan has died while undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries from a fall, industry sources said on Tuesday.

He was 77 and breathed his last at a hospital in Alappuzha on Monday, they said.

A native of Punnapra in Alappuzha district, Appachan made his silver screen debut in 1965 with Othenante Makan, produced by Udaya Studio.

He gained wider recognition for his performance in Anubhavangal Paalichakal, in which he portrayed a trade union leader.

One of the last films he acted in was Ottakkomban, starring Suresh Gopi. Punnapra Appachan also appeared in several films directed by legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Over his decades-long career, he acted alongside all the major superstars of Malayalam cinema, predominantly portraying villainous and character roles.

Some of his notable early films include Kanyakumari, Pichippu, Nakshathrangale Kaaval, Angakkuri, Ivar, Visham, Opol, Kollilakkam, Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam, Aattakkalasham, Asthram and Paavam Krooran.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the FEFKA Directors' Union were among those who condoled his demise. PTI LGK ADB