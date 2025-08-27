Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav in ICU after cardiac arrest

Kochi, Aug 27 (PTI) Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a cardiac arrest on August 24, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actor, known for notable roles in various films and TV shows, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after collapsing at a city hotel.

He was first taken to the Emergency Department and successfully revived through immediate resuscitation, the hospital said in a statement.

Keshav was then shifted to the Cath Lab, where an emergency angioplasty was performed, it said, adding that he had suffered a prolonged cardiac arrest, which resulted in a moderate hypoxic injury.

The Neuro Wing is closely monitoring his neurological recovery, and encouraging signs of progress are being observed, they explained.

"At present, he remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under advanced life support," the statement said.

His condition is serious but showing gradual improvement, with a multidisciplinary team of doctors actively involved in his treatment, it added. PTI LGK ROH