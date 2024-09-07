Malayalam actor Vinayakan booked for 'rude behaviour' at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (PTI) Malayalam actor Vinayakan was on Saturday booked under the city police act by the RGI Airport police here following a complaint that he behaved rudely with the gate staff at the aerodrome here.

Vinayakan, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, would be let off after questioning, police said.

The actor, who was flying from Kochi to Goa via Hyderabad, allegedly argued and spoke rudely with the gate staff of an airline on Saturday evening, after which he was handed over to the CISF.

He was taken into custody following a complaint by the CISF, police added.

Vinayakan has acted in Malayalam films like "Kammatipaadam" and "Thottappan", showcasing his versatility as a character actor.

Hailing from Kochi, Vinayakan was widely appreciated for his role as a villain in the Rajinikanth-starrer movie 'Jailer'. PTI SJR GDK KH