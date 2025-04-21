Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious reiterates she won’t pursue legal action against Chacko

Kochi, Apr 21 (PTI) Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious on Monday reiterated that she has no intention of taking legal action against actor Shine Tom Chacko, following her complaint alleging drug use by him on a film set.

Speaking to reporters after recording her statement before the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) set up by the 'Soothravakyam' crew, Aloshious said she had maintained from the beginning that she would not pursue legal action.

"People are entitled to their perspectives, but I will not pursue legal action," she said, adding that she could not disclose the contents of her statement at this time.

In a complaint lodged with the Film Chamber, Aloshious alleged "inappropriate behaviour" by Chacko under the influence of drugs.

Though she also approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) regarding the misconduct on the set of the yet-to-be-released 'Soothravakyam', she has not lodged a police complaint.

However, the actress expressed displeasure over the leak of information related to her complaint.

Aloshious said she submitted the complaint to AMMA on the night of April 16, but even before that, some media reports had hinted at the identity of the other actor involved.

"If there was a leak, it was unfair," she said.

She confirmed that both she and Chacko had recorded statements; together and separately.

Aloshious added that she is satisfied with the actions taken by both the ICC and the Film Chamber.

"I believe the steps taken are fair and just to me," she said.

Chacko also gave his statement but left without speaking to the media.