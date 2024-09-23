Malayalam film production controller found dead in Kochi hotel

Kochi, Sep 23 (PTI) A film production controller, who is facing charges of sexual assault of an actress, was found dead in a hotel in the city on Monday, police said.

Shanu Ismail was found dead inside the bathroom of the hotel and was found by the staff and friends after there was no response.

According to police, he and his friends had checked into the room around 10 days ago and he was staying in it.

Since he did not respond today to calls from his friends and the staff, they forcefully opened the door and found him dead.

As per the preliminary investigation, there was no evidence to the angle of suicide but it could be confirmed only after the post mortem.

A sexual assault case was reportedly registered recently against him based on a complaint filed by an actress in the Malayalam industry. PTI RRT RRT ROH