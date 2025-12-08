Malayalam filmmaker Kunju Muhammad booked for 'molesting' woman

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against Malayalam film director P T Kunju Muhammed for allegedly molesting a woman here, police said on Monday.

The complaint was filed by a woman who is also associated with the film industry.

According to police, both Muhammed and the complainant were members of the screening committee for the upcoming International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

As part of the committee work, they were staying at a hotel in the city.

On the final day of the screening last month, Muhammed allegedly molested the woman at the hotel, a police officer said.

Following the complaint, the Cantonment Police registered a case under Sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 75(1) (making unwelcome physical contact against a woman’s will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said CCTV footage from the hotel has been examined during the preliminary investigation.

Muhammed will be questioned soon, they added.

Muhammed, a noted filmmaker and producer, had also served as a Left-supported independent MLA in Kerala. PTI TBA TBA ROH