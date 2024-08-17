Malayalam filmmaker Major Ravi booked in cheating case

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against Malayalam film director Major Ravi for allegedly duping a financial firm to the tune of over Rs 12 lakh by falsely promising them to provide security services.

Irinjalakuda police on Friday registered a case against the "Keerthichakra" filmmaker based on the direction of a Judicial First Class Magistrate there.

The complainant financial firm recently approached the court seeking action against the accused following which the court directed the investigators to launch a probe into the charges.

According to police, Ravi and a co-accused had approached the financial firm claiming that they were director board members of a private security group "Thunder Force Ltd" and promised them to provide security and collect details of those individuals and establishments who fail to repay the loan installments.

They also allegedly accepted Rs 12, 48,000 from the complaint for the proposed services.

However, the accused neither provided the service nor returned the money, they said.

Major Ravi and the co-accused were booked under relevant sections of cheating.

Major Ravi, who has helmed a handful of movies including those starring Mohanlal and Mammootty after retiring from Indian Army, is yet to react to the registration of the case. PTI LGK ROH