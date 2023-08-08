Malayalam Filmmaker Siddique suffers heart attack, continues to be on ECMO support

Kochi, Aug 8 (PTI) Noted Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique has suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment for various ailments at a private hospital here, hospital sources said here on Tuesday.

His condition is said to be critical, they said.

Siddique suffered the heart attack on Monday as he was recovering from various ailments, including liver-related issues and pneumonia, at the hospital.

The filmmaker, who had helmed numerous super hit Malayalam movies, had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital for over a month for various ailments.

"He is in a critical condition and on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support," hospital sources told PTI. ECMO provides respiratory support when a person's lungs and heart are not performing adequately.

Siddique delivered several hit movies along with his friend Lal, and the two were popularly known as 'Siddique-Lal'.

Their movies 'Ramji Rao Speaking', 'In Harihar Nagar', 'Godfather', 'Vietnam Colony' and 'Kabooliwala' were massive hits.

Siddique is also the director of blockbuster movies including 'Hitler', 'Friends', 'Chronic Bachelor', and 'Bodyguard', among others.

He directed the remake of his movie 'Bodyguard' starring Salman Khan in Hindi, which also became superhit. In Tamil, it was titled 'Kavalan' starring Vijay and did well at the box office. PTI RRT RRT ANE